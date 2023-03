Kuemper will defend the road net Monday versus Los Angeles, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Kuemper, who has won his past two outings, is coming off a 38-save performance in Saturday's 8-3 victory over San Jose. He has a 19-19-4 record this season with a 2.77 GAA and a .910 save percentage. The Kings sit 11th in the league this campaign with 3.31 goals per game.