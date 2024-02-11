Kuemper will protect the home net Sunday versus Vancouver, per Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network.

During his last outing, Kuemper stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 4-2 loss to Florida on Thursday. He will get the second half of Washington's back-to-back after Charlie Lindgren posted an 18-save shutout win over Boston on Saturday. Kuemper has earned a record of 11-12-2 this season with one shutout, a 3.18 GAA and an .894 save percentage over 26 appearances. The Canucks rank first in the league with 3.69 goals per contest this campaign.