Kuemper will defend the road net Sunday against Chicago, per Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Kuemper was pulled early in Monday's 6-0 loss to Arizona after allowing three goals on five shots. He has registered a 5-6-2 record this season with a 3.22 GAA and an .887 save percentage through 13 games played. Chicago is tied with the Capitals for 30th in the league with 2.42 goals per contest this campaign.