Kuemper will be in the visiting crease in Florida on Thursday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.

Kuemper has started only twice in the last nine games, but did see action Tuesday, after Charlie Lindgren was pulled in the opening period against Montreal. Kuemper has relinquished his role as the No. 1 netminder with the Capitals to Lindgren, as Kuemper is 11-11-2 with a 3.19 GAA and an .892 save percentage this season. The Panthers are averaging 3.16 goals per game, 14th in the NHL.