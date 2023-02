Kuemper made 30 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals on Thursday.

He allowed four goals. The Caps went up 3-0 by early in the second frame, but Kuemper kept his team in the game. Aleksander Barkov scored late in that frame to push the score to 4-1. Kuemper's mates roared back with two power-play goals in the third, but they couldn't muster the tying goal with their netminder on the bench. He has lost three of his last four starts.