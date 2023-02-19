Kuemper made 31 saves in a 4-1 loss to Carolina in the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday.

The line of Martin Necas, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Teuvo Teravainen had Kuemper's number Saturday. The trio combined for seven points, including three goals. He has lost three straight in regulation and the Caps have lost four straight in regulation. With Alex Ovechkin on the bereavement list, the Caps have gone into free fall and there's not much Kuemper can do to soften the drop.