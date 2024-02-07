Kuemper entered the game between the pipes Tuesday when starter Charlie Lindgren was pulled. He made 15 saves in relief.

After Charlie Lindgren allowed three goals halfway into the first period, Kuemper came off the bench to take over in the net. He was solid in relief but didn't get any offensive support from his teammates. Kuemper ended the game with 15 saves on 17 shots for a .882 save percentage in 46:51 TOI. A starter has yet to be announced in net for Washington's road game against the Panthers on Thursday.