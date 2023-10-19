Kuemper allowed six goals on 29 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Senators.

Kuemper gave up four goals within the first 25 minutes of the contest, and the Capitals never put up much of a comeback effort. He's now 1-1-0 with eight goals allowed on 69 shots through his two starts. It speaks volumes that the Capitals left their top goalie in net for this blowout -- with Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) out, it appears Clay Stevenson is an emergency option only. Kuemper will likely start again Saturday in Montreal.