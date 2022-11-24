Kuemper turned aside 21 shots during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the visiting Flyers.

Starting the Capitals' annual Thanksgiving Eve contest, Kuemper entered Wednesday having dropped three straight decisions, yielding 12 goals during the skid. The 32-year-old netminder faced a struggling Flyers' squad that ranked 29th in the NHL in shots per game (29.0) and 30th in goals (2.53). Seeking his first win since topping the Lightning on Nov. 11, Kuemper (6-9-1) held the Flyers scoreless over the final 26 minutes to earn the comeback victory, snapping the Capitals' 0-3-1 slump.