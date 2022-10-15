Kuemper will be in the home crease Saturday versus Montreal, according to Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic.

Kuemper was the first netminder off the ice at practice. He will face a Canadiens squad that lost 3-0 Friday to the Red Wings and gave up 25 shots on goal in the first period. Kuemper gave up four goals on 29 shots Wednesday against the Bruins as he is 0-1-0 this season.