Kuemper made 22 saves in a 4-3 win over Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Kings went up 2-0 after two periods, but his teammates turned up the heat early in the third and they roared back to take the lead. Victor Arvidsson tipped in a two-on-one at 10:31 of the third to knot things 3-3 before Marcus Johansson sealed the win for the Caps. Kuemper has a 3-2-0 record on the season, but his 3.04 GAA and .899 save percentage leave a bit to be desired.