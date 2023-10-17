Kuemper stopped 38 of 40 shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Kuemper had to be sharp after the Capitals got off to a slow start. He allowed two goals in the first period but shut things down after that, allowing the Capitals to make a comeback. This was Kuemper's first start of 2023-24 after he missed Opening Night to be with his family after the birth of his first child. The 33-year-old is expected to see the bulk of the playing time between the pipes for Washington this season, especially if Charlie Lindgren (undisclosed) misses any additional time. The Capitals' next two games are on the road, with stops in Ottawa on Wednesday and Montreal on Saturday.