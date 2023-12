Kuemper made 30 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Islanders.

The Capitals never trailed in the game as Kuemper put together another solid performance. He's won three straight starts, allowing two goals or less in each, and since returning to the crease from an undisclosed injury in late November he's gone 5-3-0 with a 2.71 GAA and .908 save percentage, a slight improvement on his season-long numbers.