Kuemper will not suit up against New Jersey on Friday after coach Spencer Carbery told reporters that Kuemper was "a little nicked up in the last game," Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.

Kuemper's injury doesn't sound particularly serious, so he may return in time for the second of Washington's back-to-back versus the Islanders on Saturday. The Canadian backstop has given up three or more goals five times in eight games this season. In his stead, Charlie Lindgren will get the nod on the road against the Devils on Friday.