Kuemper surrendered three goals on just five shots before he was pulled in the first period of Monday's 6-0 loss to the Coyotes.

It was a brutal night for Kuemper against his former team, as he surrendered three goals on the first five shots he faced before he was replaced by Charlie Lindgren midway through the opening period. The 33-year-old Kuemper falls to 5-6-2 with an .887 save percentage on the season. While he's playing poorly, he may be at risk of losing time to Lindgren.