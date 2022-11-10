Kuemper gave up three goals on 27 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Penguins. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Kuemper was done in a couple of unfortunate goals in the second period, including one he knocked into his own net. The 32-year-old is winless in his last four starts (0-3-1), dropping his season record to 4-6-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 11 games. The Capitals' next two games are a home-and-home against the Lightning -- they play in D.C. on Friday before heading to Tampa on Sunday.