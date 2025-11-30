Gucciardi scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Hershey's 6-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday.

Gucciardi didn't earn a point during his first 10 AHL games of the year. He's since collected five points over his last three contests, adding a plus-4 rating in that span. The defenseman, a seventh-round pick, earned his entry-level contract after a collegiate career at Michigan State University. Gucciardi's unlikely to make his NHL debut in 2025-26, especially if his current uptick in offense doesn't last.