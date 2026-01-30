Chisholm scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Chisholm's goal was his first as a Capital. The 26-year-old defenseman stayed in the lineup for a second consecutive game due to the absence of Matt Roy (lower body). Chisholm and Dylan McIlrath continue to compete for depth minutes, but both often sit when the Capitals are healthy. For the season, Chisholm has four points, 18 shots on net and 18 blocked shots over 20 appearances.