Capitals' Declan Chisholm: Signs with Washington
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chisholm inked a two-year, $3.2 million contract with Washington on Monday, PuckPedia reports.
Chisholm ended the 2024-25 season mired in a 34-game goal drought during which he managed just two helpers for the Wild. Despite his end-of-year slump, the 25-year-old blueliner still managed to set career highs in assists (10) and points (12). Washington's blue line is fairly crowded, so Chisholm is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis.
