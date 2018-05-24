Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absence may have been precautionary

Coach Barry Trotz indicated after Wednesday's Game 7 that he believes Smith-Pelly will be okay and that his absence was likely precautionary, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Pelly took a shot to the back of the neck area in the first period and a subsequent big hit from the Lightning's Anton Stralman in the second period, leaving the ice for good after that. Fortunately, he will have ample time to rest up ahead of Monday's Game 1 against the Golden Knights, but clarification on his status moving forward could arise following tests in the coming days.