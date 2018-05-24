Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absent for start of third period

Smith-Pelly was not on the ice when the third period started in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Lightning, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Smith-Pelly went down to block a shot and took it off the back of the head or neck in the first period, but returned to the contest during the second. A big hit from Anton Stralman resulted in a return trip to the locker room and it wouldn't be surprising if that spells the end of his night. Given the team's 3-0 lead entering the final stanza, there's a good chance Smith-Pelly hasn't played his last game this postseason.