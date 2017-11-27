Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absent from practice

Smith-Pelly (illness) wasn't on the ice for Monday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

With three goals and seven points in 25 games, the first-year Cap has produced about how one would expect when considering his past performance and level of talent. It's certainly worth keeping an eye on Smith-Pelly's status in the coming days, but it's unlikely that he'll miss any game action with Washington's next contest being Thursday against Los Angeles.

