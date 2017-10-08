Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Assists on Walker's first NHL goal
Smith-Pelly had an assist in Saturday's 6-1 rout over the Canadiens.
The journeyman forward is building on a solid preseason with the helper and will certainly enhance his prospects for keeping his spot in the lineup once Tom Wilson (suspension) returns to action next week. However, he'll need to hold off Alex Chiasson, Tyler Graovac, and Nate Walker to be an every night player, so while his motivation to perform is certainly high, his fantasy prospects are anything but given the murkiness of the situation.
