Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Called up ahead of Game 5
Smith-Pelly was recalled from AHL Hershey on Friday.
Smith-Pelly had a rough second season with the Capitals, as he managed only eight points with a minus-6 rating through 54 games. Still, rest assured that no loyal fan of the Caps has forgotten about the fiery winger's heroics from 2018, when he scored seven goals -- including a pair of game-winning tallies -- on a 24.1 shooting percentage en route to the franchise's first-ever Stanley Cup win. He's back in the picture with T.J. Oshie (upper body) out for an extended period of time.
