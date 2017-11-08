Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Collects helper Tuesday

Smith-Pelly assisted on Washington's lone goal during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Sabres.

Smith-Pelly is doing all he can to keep his spot in the top-six with two points in his last two games. He'll need to fend off Brett Connolly (upper body) in the short term and Andre Burakovsky (thumb) a few weeks down the line to do so. The odds are not in his favor, but that shouldn't stop fantasy owners from adding the journeyman winger in standard formats and riding out this good fortune as long as it lasts.