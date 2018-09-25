Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Conditioning not meeting standards
Smith-Pelly's has been missing preseason games due to his conditioning, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This makes much more sense after Capitals head coach Todd Reirden insisted that Smith-Pelly isn't dealing with an injury, but wouldn't disclose the exact nature of the winger's absence. DSP was huge in the 2018 playoffs, as he scored seven times -- including goals in the final three games against Vegas -- and added an assist through 24 games en route to a Stanley Cup win. Smith-Pelly signed a one-year, $1 million extension with the Capitals in June.
