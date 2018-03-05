Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Dealing with lower-body issue

Smith-Pelly will travel with the team on its three-game road trip, despite missing practice Monday with a lower-body malady, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Pelly is currently bogged down in a 15-game goal drought, which shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering he is averaging a mere 10:54 of ice time over that stretch. With his opportunities limited, the Ontario native tallied a meager two helpers, 18 shots and 31 hits in those 15 contests. Travis Boyd figures to slot into the Caps' fourth line if the 25-year-old isn't cleared for action against the Ducks on Tuesday.