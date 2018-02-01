Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Gets goal on lucky bounce Wednesday
Smith-Pelly recorded a goal during Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Flyers.
Smith-Pelly had a Christian Djoos shot redirect off his skate to give him his seventh goal and 14th point in 46 games during his inaugural season in DC. Never a high-scoring player, the 25-year-old winger has a good chance to post career highs in goals and points this season, but has had difficulty securing a permanent spot in the lineup, and thus his fantasy value remains limited to deeper leagues where his contributions in hits (89) and blocked shots (45) are more valued.
