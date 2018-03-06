Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Good to go Tuesday

Smith-Pelly (lower body) will be in the lineup Tuesday against the Ducks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Pelly had been nursing the injury over the last couple of days but looks like he won't miss any action with the ailment. The 25-year-old winger will return to his normal spot on the fourth line with Jay Beagle and Chandler Stephenson.