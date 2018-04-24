Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Helps team advance to conference semifinals
Smith-Pelly beat Blue Jackets goalie Sergei Bobrovsky with a wrist shot in Monday's series win in the conference quarterfinals.
Smith-Pelly brushed twine twice among three points in the first-round series, which made him a rather unsuspecting threat from the bottom-six group of forwards. However, it would be surprising if the 25-year-old keeps this up given that he only hits the ice during even strength and shorthanded situations.
