Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Jettisoned to waivers
Smith-Pelly was placed on waivers by the Capitals on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
It's been an ugly season for the 26-year-old who hasn't scored a point since Dec. 31. Smith-Pelly had been in and out of the lineup recently, and only has eight points in 54 games. If Smith-Pelly couldn't make it on a playoff team, it's hard to see a team in the league pick him up. If no team claims the winger, he will likely head to AHL Hersey.
