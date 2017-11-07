Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Lights lamp Monday

Smith-Pelly potted a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

The 25-year-old winger scored his second goal since being moved to a top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The promotion certainly boosts Smith-Pelly's fantasy value in standard and daily formats, but with Brett Connolly (upper body) nearing a return, it's not clear how secure his place in such a prominent role is. He will need more nights like Monday to keep such a coveted place in the top six, but his fantasy value will certainly be undercut should he return to the bottom lines.