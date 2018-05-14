Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Lights lamp Sunday
Smith-Pelly recorded a goal, two shots, and two hits during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.
Smith-Pelly finished off an odd-man rush feed from Alex Chiasson to tie the game up early in the second period before Washington's offense ripped the game open in the later stages. The burly winger has a modest three goals and four points in 14 playoff games thus far, but he's back to a largely checking and defensive role on the fourth line which limits his fantasy ceiling (the timely contribution in Game 2 notwithstanding).
More News
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Helps team advance to conference semifinals•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Scores in Game 1 defeat•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Good to go Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Gets goal on lucky bounce Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...