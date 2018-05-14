Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Lights lamp Sunday

Smith-Pelly recorded a goal, two shots, and two hits during Sunday's 6-2 win in Game 2 against the Lightning.

Smith-Pelly finished off an odd-man rush feed from Alex Chiasson to tie the game up early in the second period before Washington's offense ripped the game open in the later stages. The burly winger has a modest three goals and four points in 14 playoff games thus far, but he's back to a largely checking and defensive role on the fourth line which limits his fantasy ceiling (the timely contribution in Game 2 notwithstanding).