Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Lights the lamp Monday
Smith-Pelly potted a goal during Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.
The 25-year-old winger scored his second goal since being moved to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. The promotion certainly boosts Smith-Pelly's fantasy value in standard and daily formats, but with Brett Connolly (upper body) nearing a return, it's not clear how secure his place in such a prominent role is. He will need more nights like Monday to keep such a coveted place in the top-six, but his fantasy value will certainly be undercut should he return to the bottom-six.
