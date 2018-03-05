Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Likely to play Tuesday

Smith-Pelly (lower body) was deemed "probable" for Tuesday's contest in Anaheim, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The nature of Smith-Pelly's injury and when he sustained it are unknown at this moment, though there's a good chance that more information will be provided at Tuesday's morning skate. Smith-Pelly, who has seven goals and nine assists in 61 games this season, will have some extra motivation if he's able to go Tuesday, as he'd be taking on the organization that drafted him and subsequently traded him to Montreal in the middle of his fourth season as a Duck.