Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Likely to play Tuesday
Smith-Pelly (lower body) was deemed "probable" for Tuesday's contest in Anaheim, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The nature of Smith-Pelly's injury and when he sustained it are unknown at this moment, though there's a good chance that more information will be provided at Tuesday's morning skate. Smith-Pelly, who has seven goals and nine assists in 61 games this season, will have some extra motivation if he's able to go Tuesday, as he'd be taking on the organization that drafted him and subsequently traded him to Montreal in the middle of his fourth season as a Duck.
More News
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Gets goal on lucky bounce Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Slick passing in win over Devils•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Returns to practice•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Absent from practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...