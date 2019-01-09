Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Mired in drought
Smith-Pelly has tallied just two assists in his last 19 games.
Smith-Pelly had some conditioning issues in training camp that seemed to slow him out of the starting gate, but despite the recent struggles, he's not far off the pace that gave him 16 points in 2017-18. The 26-year-old should finish in the 15-20 point range if he can log consistent ice time, but his fantasy value remains very limited even in deeper formats.
