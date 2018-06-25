Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Not expected to be given qualifying offer
The Capitals are next expected to tender a qualifying offer to Devante Smith-Pelly, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
The move is a bit of a surprise given that Smith-Pelly was such an important role player during their Stanley Cup run and comes even after Washington freed up cap space at the Draft to re-sign their key free agents, a list that Smith-Pelly was thought to include. As Khurshudyan writes, the dynamics of arbitration seem to concern management that, given the fourth-liner's seven-goal postseason performance, a third-party would dispense a one or two-year deal that would be beyond what the team is comfortable with. There's still a chance that the burly winger re-signs in DC, but with his camp free to listen to offers from other teams now that he is an unrestricted free agent, the bidding war for his services could price him out of DC.
