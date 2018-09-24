Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Not playing Tuesday
Smith-Pelly (coach's decision) won't play Tuesday against the Blues according to head coach Todd Reirden, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.
This is a weird situation. Reirden has said repeatedly that Smith-Pelly isn't injured, but he hasn't played in a single preseason game yet. We don't know what's happening behind the scenes, and could only speculate, but it seems that DSP will play when his coach says he wants him to play.
