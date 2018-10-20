Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Pots first goal of the season Friday

Smith-Pelly recorded a goal, four shots and three hits during Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Panthers.

One of Washington's playoff heroes, Smith-Pelly is starting to overcome some conditioning issues that dogged him during the preseason. It's worth noting that the 26-year-old winger got a look on the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov following some line shuffling during the loss. Washington continues to look for someone to take that prominent role while Tom Wilson (suspension) serves his punishment, so if Smith-Pelly gets an extended audition with the dynamic Russian duo his short-term fantasy value would skyrocket, so keep an eye on the Caps lines in coming days.