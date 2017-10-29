Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Pots first goal Saturday

Smith-Pelly registered a goal in Saturday's 5-2 comeback win over the Oilers.

The journeyman winger picked up his first goal and fourth point of the campaign after being promoted to the top line with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov. There's been a revolving door at that post as head coach Barry Trotz continues to audition players for top-six ice time, so the upside for Smith Pelly is tremendous if he can keep his spot there while Andre Burakovsky (thumb) and Brett Connolly (upper body) convalesce. He's worth a speculative add in standard formats for the time being and a legitimate look in daily formats on a thinner Sunday schedule.