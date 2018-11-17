Smith-Pelly tallied a goal and two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche.

The goal snaps a five-game scoring drought for Smith-Pelly and brings him to three goals and five points in 19 games. Such a pace would put the 26-year-old in the 15-20 point range he's been averaging in recent seasons, but needless to say his fantasy value remains quite limited.