Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Pots goal Friday
Smith-Pelly tallied a goal and two shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win against the Avalanche.
The goal snaps a five-game scoring drought for Smith-Pelly and brings him to three goals and five points in 19 games. Such a pace would put the 26-year-old in the 15-20 point range he's been averaging in recent seasons, but needless to say his fantasy value remains quite limited.
More News
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Random two-point effort•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Pots first goal of season Friday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Will play Friday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Conditioning not meeting standards•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Not playing Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Re-signs with Washington•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...