Smith-Pelly (lower body) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Pelly blocked a shot off his ankle in the first period and saw just two shifts during the second period. The 26-year-old is a fairly important component to the Capitals' depth scoring with four goals and six points in a bottom-six role this season.

