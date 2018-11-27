Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Questionable to return Monday
Smith-Pelly (lower body) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Smith-Pelly blocked a shot off his ankle in the first period and saw just two shifts during the second period. The 26-year-old is a fairly important component to the Capitals' depth scoring with four goals and six points in a bottom-six role this season.
