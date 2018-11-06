Smith-Pelly collected a goal and an assist Monday, helping the Capitals to a 4-2 home win over the Oilers.

Smith-Pelly helped the Caps jump out to an early 2-0 lead by factoring into a pair of first-period goals. While he was one of the most clutch performers in the 2018 Stanley Cup Finals against the Golden Knights, DSP only had two points through 12 contests heading into Monday's action, though to be fair, there's only so much he can do as a skater averaging 11 minutes of ice time per game.