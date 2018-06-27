Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Re-signs with Washington
Smith-Pelly signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Capitals on Wednesday, NHL Network's Kevin Weekes reports.
The Capitals didn't extend Smith-Pelly a qualifying offer, as the team evidently wasn't comfortable with the idea of going to arbitration with the restricted free agent, but that didn't deter the 26-year-old winger from re-signing with the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Smith-Pelly had a quiet regular season in 2017-18, totaling seven goals and 16 points in 75 contests, but he played a vital role in Washington's postseason run, potting seven more clutch goals and tacking on an assist in 24 games. The 2010 second-round pick will likely continue to be a solid source of secondary scoring for the Capitals next season, but he won't be a desirable option in most fantasy formats due to his lack of offensive upside.
