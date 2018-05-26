Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Ready for Stanley Cup Finals

Smith-Pelly (neck) said he'll play Monday in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals versus the Golden Knights, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Smith-Pelly's evidently none the worse for wear after taking a shot to the back of his neck in the first period of Wednesday's Game 7 triumph over the Lightning. While it's conceivable that the bottom-six winger could've returned for that game, he didn't because the Capitals had a three-goal cushion when he departed. Smith-Pelley has accrued four goals and an assist over 19 games in these playoffs.