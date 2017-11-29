Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Returns to practice

Smith-Pelly (illness) was present for Wednesday's practice, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Smith-Pelly was sent home prior to Monday's practice -- the team's most recent -- due to the illness, but his return to the ice Wednesday indicates that he'll be ready to play Thursday against the Kings. While the former Duck is currently scoring at a rate of 0.28 points per game, Smith-Pelly could see a spike in production if given a chance in the team's top-six forward group or some time on ice with the man advantage.