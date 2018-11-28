Smith-Pelly (lower body) is expected to return to practice Thursday morning, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Smith-Pelly sustained his injury in Monday's game against the Islanders, with the bottom-six winger having been limited to 5:26 of ice time in a 4-1 win. While he looks none the worse for wear, fantasy owners hoping for Smith-Pelly to mirror his production from the 2018 playoffs surely have been disappointed. If you recall, DSP scored in the final three games against Vegas for the right to lift the Stanley Cup, but he's only posted four goals and two helpers over 24 games this season.