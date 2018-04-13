Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Scores in Game 1 defeat

Smith-Pelly picked up a goal in Thursday's Game 1 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Smith-Pelly's tally ended a 29-game goal drought, during which he garner a meager two helpers. Not exactly a prolific scorer, the 25-year-old has never cracked the 20-point mark during his NHL career. Despite his lack of offensive contributions, the winger's physicality should keep him in the lineup throughout the postseason.

