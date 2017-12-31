Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Slick passing in win over Devils
Smith-Pelly recorded an assist in Saturday's 5-2 home win over the Devils.
The smooth-skating winger was the primary distributor on a Matt Niskanen goal, causing goalie Cory Schneider to bite on a faked shot attempt before threading the puck across his body to the anticipating defenseman and stretching the lead to 4-1 in the third period. Smith-Pelly will be an interesting fantasy commodity so long as he continues to skate with Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom on the top line.
