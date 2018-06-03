Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Snipes beautiful goal-scorer's goal in win

Smith-Pelly scored a beautiful goal in the Capitals' 3-1 win over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

Smith-Pelly took the pass behind him and dragged it across the crease before lifting it top shelf to give the Caps a 3-1 lead. It was his sixth goal of the postseason. His goal made up for his early goalie interference penalty -- his collision with Marc-Andre Fleury erased what would have been the opening goal. Smith-Pelly is showing that he's not just a fourth-line meathead, but a valuable part of a winning team.